CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.