Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,507.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,179.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,161.60. The company has a market cap of C$46.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.44. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 78.1017696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

