Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $17,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $10,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

ROAD opened at $27.84 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

