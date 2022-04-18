Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

CPSS opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 456,095 shares of company stock worth $4,747,966 and have sold 108,053 shares worth $1,201,753. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

