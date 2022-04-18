Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 456,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,966 and sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $255.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.