Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $65.53. 1,273,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 441.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

