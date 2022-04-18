ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) & Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Financial Analysis

Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qilian International Holding Group $57.10 million 1.21 $3.15 million N/A N/A ContraFect N/A N/A -$20.28 million ($0.56) -6.93

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than ContraFect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ContraFect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qilian International Holding Group and ContraFect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ContraFect 0 0 3 0 3.00

ContraFect has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.96%. Given ContraFect’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A ContraFect N/A -46.04% -31.12%

Summary

ContraFect beats Qilian International Holding Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qilian International Holding Group (Get Rating)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. The company also develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis; and CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. It also initiated an expanded access program to provide Exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. The company has a license agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. ContraFect Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

