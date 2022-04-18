Contrasting AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.61 $26.20 million N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.77 -$24.95 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdTheorent and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.53%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -32.80% -2.47% Taboola.com N/A -7.32% -3.52%

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

