Contrasting ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALIOF and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 2.00 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than ALIOF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ALIOF and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.39%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than ALIOF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ALIOF and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALIOF N/A N/A N/A MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84%

Summary

MariMed beats ALIOF on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALIOF (Get Rating)

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

