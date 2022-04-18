Contrasting Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Teknova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 93.70 -$29.89 million N/A N/A Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 11.96 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.37% -97.15% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia. The company is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic preclinical cannabidiol derivative that targets CB2 receptors. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.