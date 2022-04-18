Contrasting American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Warrior Met Coal 14.24% 30.60% 16.62%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Resources and Warrior Met Coal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Warrior Met Coal 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.79%. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.77%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Volatility & Risk

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 18.89 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.72 Warrior Met Coal $1.06 billion 1.89 $150.88 million $2.91 13.33

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats American Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

