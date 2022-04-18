Contrasting BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -27.05% -7.63% -1.46% American Software 10.09% 9.77% 6.88%

BlackLine has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $425.71 million 9.49 -$100.08 million ($1.97) -34.62 American Software $111.41 million 5.57 $8.09 million $0.37 50.00

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of BlackLine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackLine and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 0 3 4 0 2.57 American Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

BlackLine presently has a consensus target price of $115.13, indicating a potential upside of 68.80%. American Software has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.77%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than BlackLine.

Summary

American Software beats BlackLine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type thereby ensuring both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, durable goods, chemical and process manufacturing, and life sciences industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

