Contrasting Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) & Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Smart Share Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.69 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.07

Boyd Group Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boyd Group Services and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 6 2 1 2.44 Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus target price of $237.11, indicating a potential upside of 73.73%. Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 550.68%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95%

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Boyd Group Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners, as well as fleet and lease customers. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

