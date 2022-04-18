Contrasting California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California Business Bank and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp 30.38% 12.94% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Business Bank and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.14 $54.02 million $7.67 10.41

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank (Get Rating)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

