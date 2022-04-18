Contrasting Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evelo Biosciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 762.86%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 566.13%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$122.18 million ($2.31) -1.10 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 53.41 -$45.64 million ($0.39) -0.96

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -254.96% -97.27% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -57.92% -37.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. The company also develops EDP1867, an inactivated investigational oral biologic, which is in Phase 1b for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939, an extracellular vesicle investigational oral biologic for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

