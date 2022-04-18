Contrasting GreenBox POS (GBOX) & The Competition

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GreenBox POS to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million -$26.45 million -5.04 GreenBox POS Competitors $1.69 billion $120.63 million 21.51

GreenBox POS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS’s competitors have a beta of 1.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% GreenBox POS Competitors -22.67% -15.80% -3.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GreenBox POS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS Competitors 178 718 1020 27 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 47.23%. Given GreenBox POS’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenBox POS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GreenBox POS competitors beat GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

