Contrasting Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kemper and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 105.71%. Given Lemonade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Kemper.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Lemonade’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.79 billion 0.60 -$120.50 million ($1.96) -27.92 Lemonade $128.40 million 10.81 -$241.30 million ($3.93) -5.73

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -2.07% -5.21% -1.48% Lemonade -187.93% -22.54% -16.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

