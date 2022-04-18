Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -375.79% -34.47% -31.19% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

17.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 6.68 -$10.29 million ($0.74) -1.73 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

Kubient beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aspyra (Get Rating)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

