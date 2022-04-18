Contrasting New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.2% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Gold and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.74 $140.60 million $0.20 9.50 Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.67 $34.19 million $0.47 7.43

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 18.63% 8.15% 3.03% Jaguar Mining 22.57% 17.22% 13.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Gold and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Summary

New Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

