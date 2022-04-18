Contrasting Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) & EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 38.48% 11.09% 5.34% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2.11% 1.82% 0.41%

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $409.48 million 20.06 $157.56 million $3.89 51.20 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.27 $9.12 million $0.07 249.04

EastGroup Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EastGroup Properties and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 7 2 0 2.22 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1 0 1 0 2.00

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus target price of $206.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.94%. Given EastGroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. EastGroup Properties pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 1,043.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

