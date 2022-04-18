Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,307,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,964 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

