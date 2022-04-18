Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
About Core One Labs (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.