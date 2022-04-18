Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

