Cormark Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARX. Raymond James increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.23.

TSE:ARX traded up C$1.30 on Monday, hitting C$19.20. 2,861,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,884. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$19.21. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

