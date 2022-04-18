Cormark Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$43.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 258,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,369. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at C$8,096,320. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,819 shares of company stock worth $2,233,415.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

