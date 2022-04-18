Cormark Lowers Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target to C$3.50

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:TXP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.65.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

