Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.44.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 66.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.