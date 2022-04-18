Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 34.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 336.2% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

