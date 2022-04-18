Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

