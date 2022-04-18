Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 478,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.30. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

