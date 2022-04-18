Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CJREF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

