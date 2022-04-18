Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

