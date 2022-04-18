Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Short Interest Update

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.2 days.

Shares of CSPLF stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

CSPLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

