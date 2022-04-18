Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 591,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,099. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,783,444.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5,094.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

