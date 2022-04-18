Cowen Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $596.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $535.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.50. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

