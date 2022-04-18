Cowen Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $15.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

ERIC stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

