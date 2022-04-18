Craig Hallum Cuts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $340.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.31. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,374. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $196.46 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

