Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Crane posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 146,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally.

