Crane (CR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY22 guidance at $7.00-7.40 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CR opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

