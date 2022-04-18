Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,180 ($54.47).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,616 ($47.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,536.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,595.30. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.