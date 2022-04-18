Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 903,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $144.81 on Monday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,391,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

