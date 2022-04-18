Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

