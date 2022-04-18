Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

