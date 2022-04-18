Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.37. 161,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,536. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.