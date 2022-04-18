Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

TSE:CR traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$855.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.519 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

