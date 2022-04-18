Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,891 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

