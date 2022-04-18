Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Criteo posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Criteo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Criteo by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Criteo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,649. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

