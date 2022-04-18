Critical Analysis: MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Stryve Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.89 -$31.99 million ($1.71) -0.65

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stryve Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -233.24% -82.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MeaTech 3D and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 470.57%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.