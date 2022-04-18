Critical Analysis: Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) versus H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for H. Lundbeck A/S and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 0 3 0 2.20 Sysmex 0 2 1 0 2.33

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus target price of $145.92, indicating a potential upside of 503.99%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Sysmex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Sysmex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.78 $242.21 million $1.64 14.73 Sysmex $2.88 billion 5.04 $311.54 million $0.95 36.43

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S. H. Lundbeck A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. H. Lundbeck A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 12.49% 13.96% 10.24%

Summary

Sysmex beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and International Markets. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Sysmex (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. Sysmex Corporation has a strategic alliance with QIAGEN N.V. for the development and commercialization of cancer companion diagnostics using Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.