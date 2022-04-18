Critical Comparison: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) versus NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChannelAdvisor and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.22%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 28.15% 10.97% 8.20% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.73 $47.22 million $1.50 10.01 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats NCC Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About NCC Group (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. It also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, the company offers training services for end-users, administrators, tech specialists, and managers. Further, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

