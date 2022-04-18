Critical Comparison: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% TaskUs N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 3 0 2.75 TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.43%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than TaskUs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.35 -$37.13 million N/A N/A TaskUs $760.70 million 4.60 -$58.70 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TaskUs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TaskUs beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

